Heat Ridge Forecast for this Week
Heat Ridge Forecast for this Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our summer-time heat ridge should park over the ArkLaTex for the short work week.  High temperatures may stay near 100 or higher during this time.

Heat Ridge for Next Weekend

The ridge is forecast to slide west next weekend.  That could bring a slight chance of rain to the area.

Heat Advisory for Tuesday

For Tuesday, the heat and humidity will both be quite high!  Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Heat Advisory.

7-Day Forecast

The 7-Day Forecast shows very hot weather through at least Saturday with highs near or exceeding 100 degrees.

Get the latest weather info on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Now Devices and the KTBS 3 Weather App.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments