SHREVEPORT, La. - Our summer-time heat ridge should park over the ArkLaTex for the short work week. High temperatures may stay near 100 or higher during this time.
The ridge is forecast to slide west next weekend. That could bring a slight chance of rain to the area.
For Tuesday, the heat and humidity will both be quite high! Thus, the Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Heat Advisory.
The 7-Day Forecast shows very hot weather through at least Saturday with highs near or exceeding 100 degrees.
