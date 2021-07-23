SHREVEPORT, La. - Hot and humid conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday evening for the eastern ArkLaTex. Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade when you factor in the humidity with the temperature will be over 100 degrees.
Saturday's forecast calls for steamy sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s.
On Sunday, we may get close to the 100 degree mark.
The culprit is a ridge of high pressure expanding north from the Gulf of Mexico into our area.
The ridge is projected to reside overhead during the weekend making for very hot conditions.
