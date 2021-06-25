SHREVEPORT, La. - Average summer-time weather is forecast this weekend. Saturday will have widely scattered showers and storms pop up in the heat of the day especially as the Sea Breeze passes through.
Rain amounts should be light.
Highs are forecast in the mid 90s and Heat Index values above 100.
Sunday looks about the same with hit and miss shower and storm activity.
Rain totals also should be light.
Highs in the 90s are expected.
Meteorologist Brian Fowler will update your weather forecast all day Saturday.