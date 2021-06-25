Saturday Afternoon Forecast
Saturday Afternoon Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Average summer-time weather is forecast this weekend.  Saturday will have widely scattered showers and storms pop up in the heat of the day especially as the Sea Breeze passes through.

Saturday Rainfall Forecast

Rain amounts should be light.

Saturday Forecast Highs

Highs are forecast in the mid 90s and Heat Index values above 100.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Sunday looks about the same with hit and miss shower and storm activity.

Sunday Rainfall Forecast

Rain totals also should be light.

Sunday Forecast Highs

Highs in the 90s are expected.

Meteorologist Brian Fowler will update your weather forecast all day Saturday.

