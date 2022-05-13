SHREVEPORT, La. - Hot and humid weather is expected this weekend. The rain chance goes up a little through Saturday. A weakening heat ridge plus passing weather disturbances are the forecast culprits.
A few storms are possible Friday evening.
More scattered showers and storms are forecast for Saturday.
Then on Sunday, the heat ridge rebuilds and it dries out during the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.
Rain amounts are projected to be light in most areas.
Stay tuned to Meteorologist Tom Konvicka this weekend for updates.