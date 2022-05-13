Water Vapor Image as of Friday Afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hot and humid weather is expected this weekend.  The rain chance goes up a little through Saturday.  A weakening heat ridge plus passing weather disturbances are the forecast culprits.

Friday Evening Forecast

A few storms are possible Friday evening.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

More scattered showers and storms are forecast for Saturday.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Then on Sunday, the heat ridge rebuilds and it dries out during the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts are projected to be light in most areas.

Stay tuned to Meteorologist Tom Konvicka this weekend for updates.

