SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two employees of a Shreveport hotel are in jail, accused of stealing over $280,000 from the company, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
Nydra Williams, 38, of the 2900 block of Rosenwald Drive and Alton Williams, 59, of the 6300 block of Tierra Drive -- both employed by Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive -- were arrested following an investigation by Caddo Sheriff Detective Mike King of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force.
A representative from the Holiday Inn Express reported the hotel’s 2019 audit showed a total loss of over $280,000.00 from a scheme that involved Nydra Williams, Alton Williams and several other hotel employees. Arrest warrants have been obtained for other employees involved.
The investigation is still ongoing.