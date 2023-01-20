TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel.
The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June.
When built, it contained 103,200 square feet and was the second tallest structure in Texarkana, located strategically on the State Line Avenue on the Arkansas and Texas sides, according to the city of Texarkana, Texas project summary.
The hotel was once considered the “Crown Jewel” of the city. As developments were moving out and away from a once-neglected downtown, the resurgence of the historic site’s prospects have looked grim as each year passes and the opening date continues to be pushed back.
The ideas for the redevelopment of the Hotel Grim with the reawakening of downtown Texarkana move forward where a sign reads, “Hotel Grim Apartments coming…” and what appears to be black duct tape covers the seemingly once-projected opening date.
Brian Hall, project manager for general contractor Cohen-Esrey, said the delay has been primarily repairing the structural stability, but work continues in finishing out the building’s new apartments. Hall said this project has been among the most difficult he has managed.
"It's just an old building with lots of character, lots of issues. It just doesn't go as fast as you would think it would go. ... I've done a lot of old buildings. This is one of the most challenging. Most of them are, but this one definitely ranks up at the top," he said.
The Grim was named after banking, railroad and timber magnate William Rhoads Grim and in 1925, the construction cost for the 250-room hotel was nearly $1 million.
Today’s rehabilitation project is funded by $26 million in a financing package including local contributions from the city, a Neighborhood Stabilization Program loan, Environmental Protection Agency funds and housing and historic tax credits.
All apartment units will be affordable-rate housing as the funding is also coming from the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
So, possible qualified residents cannot exceed a household income of 60% of the local median. Which, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau was $46,408 for Texarkana, which would put the income cap around $27,845.
Things are looking hopeful for the Hotel Grim, soon to be Texarkana’s Hotel Grim Apartments.