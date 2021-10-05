SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man convicted last month in Caddo District Court of second-degree murder on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison.
District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Brandon McLaughlin of Houma, 22, for the May 26, 2019 slaying of James Gonyer, 21, who was shot shot six times with a .40-caliber handgun while he and McLaughlin were at a residence in the 7600 block of the Blanchard-Latex Road in west Caddo Parish. McLaughlin was found guilty-as-charged in a trial that concluded Sept. 23.
The life term must be served at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
McLaughlin was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Mark Rogers.