BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release.
At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Village Lane. The caller said Demarcus McCall, Jr., 23, was armed with an assault rifle outside an apartment building and had fired at least one shot.
BCPD and BCFD responded and set up a command post. Nearby residents were notified of the danger and some of the nearby apartments were evacuated.
Specialized equipment including the armored BearCat police vehicle as well as the MedCat, an armored fire rescue vehicle, were dispatched to the scene.
As officers attempted to approach, McCall fired multiple rounds, and barricaded himself inside his apartment. After several hours of negotiation, McCall surrendered peacefully at approximately 6 a.m. and was taken into custody.
No one was injured.