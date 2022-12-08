WASHINGTON – A major concession by Democrats to end requiring military personnel to get COVID vaccinations clears the way for funding that includes a 4.6% pay raise for military personnel, more realistic combat training in Vernon Parish, allow B-52s to load nuclear warheads in Bossier Parish and upgrade Louisiana National Guard facilities in Abbeville and New Orleans.
On a vote of 350 to 80, the U.S. House Thursday approved the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 7776. The James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 includes $847 billion for salaries, training, weapons and everything else needed to run a modern military for the next 12 months.
The Senate needs to approve the deal as well and is expected to do so in the next few days.
“This NDAA contains important provisions to specifically ensure that Louisiana’s service members are in the best position possible to carry out their duties, including over a quarter of $1 billion in important military construction projects,” Louisiana U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson said.
