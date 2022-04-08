Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Friday morning in west Shreveport. It happened at Joy Drive and Kingswood Street.

Officers on the scene told KTBS 3 News  that more than 30 shots were fired. Some of the bullets struck  a vehicle and a house. Luckily nobody was injured.

This wasn't the first visit by police in this area. Thursday morning police were on the scene in a follow-up investigation on Joy and Kingswood.

If you know anything about this drive-by shooting, call police right away.

