SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Friday morning in west Shreveport. It happened at Joy Drive and Kingswood Street.
Officers on the scene told KTBS 3 News that more than 30 shots were fired. Some of the bullets struck a vehicle and a house. Luckily nobody was injured.
This wasn't the first visit by police in this area. Thursday morning police were on the scene in a follow-up investigation on Joy and Kingswood.
If you know anything about this drive-by shooting, call police right away.