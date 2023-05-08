SHREVEPORT, La. - Today in the legislature, a couple of controversial bills from local lawmakers spikes people's attention.
House Bill eight, or HB8, from Bossier's Dodie Horton, calls for displaying the U.S. national motto in every Louisiana public school classroom.
HB8 is not a new policy. It is simply expanding a previous law that has been set forth. The requirement to post this motto is mandating that it be placed in every classroom in every public school.
There were those who spoke against, or questioned, the bill.
“Doesn't it seem like we're kinda walking right to the edge of separation of church and state by putting it in every classroom? Next we could have it printed on the cover of every book…it’s been challenged on six different occasions. This is not preaching a certain religion. This is simply displaying our national motto.”
Ultimately, HB8 passed in the House 98-4.
Bossier representative Ray Crews also presented HB81, which states classroom teachers will not be required to use different pronouns to address students unless written permission is given from the parents.
The bill prompted another debate with several lawmakers, including New Orleans representative Candace Newell.
“That's what we're trying to address for sure. Parents don't want to find out their children are identifying as something else secretly. They want to know up front. Title IX protects these students…prohibits the disclosure. Well see that's where we get back to parental rights…the role of parents [is] to guide children. The federal government already took that right from parents with Title IX.” Newell said.
HB81 passed 61-33 in the House.