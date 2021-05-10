BATON ROUGE, La. – Proposed legislation to redirect funding from the I-49 North Inter-City Connector project to construction of new lanes for the Jimmie Davis Bridge failed to win support of lawmakers Monday.
The House Appropriations Committee voted 11 to 5 against House Bill 645 authored by state Rep. Cedric Glover (D-Shreveport).
The Legislature has already designated $100 million toward the extension of Interstate 49 through Shreveport by way of the Deepwater Horizon litigation settlement fund. Glover wanted to take that money and instead put it toward the Jimmie Davis Bridge, saying it was more of a shovel-ready project.
Glover said the bridge is of “great importance” to people in southeast Shreveport and southwest Bossier. And he said one only has to look underneath the decades-old bridge to see concrete and other sub-surfaces falling away.
Glover also read a letter from Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler who supports the funding switch as well.
State Rep. Jack McFarland (R-Winnfield) questioned if the Deepwater Horizon settlement funds were already overcommitted. State transportation deputy secretary Eric Kalivoda was asked to review how the money is to be allocated.
Kalivoda said fund has 10 projects earmarked, with just over $53 million to be received annually for 13 years. The first proceeds are allocated to phase 2 of the state Highway 1 improvement project between Golden Meadow and Leeville. The rest of the projects will be funded at later dates since they are not far along in the development stage, Kalivoda said.
But neither the Jimmie Davis Bridge nor the Inter-City Connector are ready for the bid process. Both are still in the environmental phase, Kalivoda said.
Still, the Jimmie Davis Bridge has the smallest funding gap since construction of two new lanes is estimated at $110 million, while about $700 million is needed to complete the I-49 segment through the city.
In an email circulated Monday morning, Caddo Parish Commissioner Roy Burrell, also a former legislator, expressed his opposition to Glover's bill, saying, "Please do not let the lack of vision of a single political derail the (growth) of our declining city population and growth."
Burrell attached photos of a recent 18-wheeler crash on the Cross Lake Bridge that shut down traffic for hours. He said the truck could have easily been carrying toxic chemicals and polluting the water supply.
Another reason to consider staying with the I-49 will be the traffic demand from the Amazon fulfillment center that's under construction, which is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and services and the need for easy access to the interstates.