BATON ROUGE, La. - The legislation didn’t apply to religious-based “conversion therapy” – that seeks to change homosexuals into heterosexuals – but the opposition of conservative Protestants prevailed Wednesday in stalling a bill that would have banned the controversial practice.
New Orleans Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry said her House Bill 605 was aimed at treatments rendered by medical providers, who handle about half of the procedures, and not therapies being pushed by some churches wanting to convert people who identify as Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer, of LGBTQ.
Landry agreed to amend the legislation to allow parents to have say-so over whether or not the therapy is employed on their minor children.
But with some opponents citing religious reasons, the House Committee on Health and Welfare vote tied 6-6 on deciding if to advance the measure to the full House for debate. What this means is that the legislation remains in committee and could be brought up again. After the hearing, Landry said she might ask for another vote.
