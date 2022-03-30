TORO, La. -- At least one house was heavily damaged when storms raced through Sabine Parish Wednesday morning.
South Toledo Bend firefighters received multiple reports of a possible tornado touching down in the Pirates Cove area, which is east of Toro.
Fire personnel from South Toledo Bend Fire Department and Toro Fire Department found one house with significant damage to the front side. Fire department personnel and a next door neighbor covered the damaged area with tarp to minimize further water damage until repairs can be made.
There were no reported injuries or any other major damage to the surrounding areas.