SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report around 10 p.m. of a house on fire in the 400 block of East 74th Street.
One occupant was inside the house when the fire started and successfully escaped without injury. No other injuries were reported.
Although the official cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remains under investigation, SFD says a burning candle could have been a contributing factor. All citizens are urged to “candle with care.”
Blow out all candles prior to leaving the room, house, and going to sleep. Ensure candles are placed on a firm non-combustible surface and at least one ft. away from anything that can burn. Consider flameless candle options as a safer alternative.