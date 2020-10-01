SHREVEPORT, La - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a 2-story house fire Friday evening.
The fire started around 6 p.m. at a home on the 8000 block of St. Claire Street.
According to officials with the Shreveport Fire Department on the scene, firefighters found the home in flames, billowing smoke when they arrived.
Around a dozen fire units responded to the fire emergency.
The fire was eventually put under control.
The homeowners were not at the house when the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.