SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, at 10:40 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house on fire in the 6900 block of California Avenue.
A single-story structure was fully involved in heavy flames. It is reported that the home was occupied by several adults and a family dog, all were able to safely evacuate the residence prior to fire department arrival.
SFD was able to bring the fire under control around 11:13 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. During this time, it is noted that the resident is uninhabitable. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.