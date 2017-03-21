SIMSBORO, La. (AP) - Lincoln Parish fire officials say a 77-year-old man has died in a fire that destroyed the house south of Simsboro where he lived alone.
Kevin Reynolds of Fire Protection District No. 1 told the Ruston Daily Leader on Monday that investigators believe Felton Cockerham tried unsuccessfully to get out of the burning wood-frame house.
He says investigators think that a heater touched off the blaze, and that the house did not have smoke alarms.
Reynolds says neighbors called about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, and the house was totally engulfed when firefighters arrived. Six trucks and 17 firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.