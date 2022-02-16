BATON ROUGE, La. - School boards would be required to publicize a list of textbooks by grade, school and subject under a bill filed by House Education Committee Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.
The measure, House Bill 75, will be considered during the 2022 regular legislative session, which begins March 14.
It would also cover lectures and other presentations used for student instruction, including those done by outside individuals or groups.
The list would have be published by the first day of school and be updated by Jan. 15, and for parents to be notified when those updates occur.
