Minden, La.- The Covid-19 pandemic has played a major role in the restaurant industry.
Most have had to make big adjustments, while others have closed down.
Food service industries like House of Raeford have taken hits due to restaurants decreasing their orders.
This has impacted the employees as well as farmers.
House of Raeford has decided to sell to the public directly by having a community chicken sale.
Customers on Wednesday came to the Webster Parish Fairgrounds and waited at some time up to an hour to purchase chicken.
House of Raeford spokesman Dave Witter says this allows farmers and employees to remain employed but ultimately meets the needs of the people.
“It didn’t sink in until I started getting some comments back from people talking about my husband out of work, my sons home from college he’s not able to work, my hours were cut, were having trouble buying groceries payment,” Witter said.
The community chicken sale will continue Thursday at the Webster Parish Fairgrounds from 10 am till 1 pm.