Washington, D.C.-- A new bill will give parents more power when it comes to their child's education inside public schools.

The Parents Bill of Rights is modeled after a law in Louisiana.

It ensures parents have access to a school's curriculum and reading list. It also makes sure that parents are allowed to speak at school board meetings and have parent-teacher conferences twice a year. It allows parents to see a school's budget, gives them the ability to protect their child's private data and makes sure parents are notified about school violence.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the bill Friday. The National Education Association is opposed to it.

