Melesha Cotton, right, an English and language arts teacher at East St. John Preparatory Academy, and Heather Noah, left, a math teacher at John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School, work together preparing a room they will be sharing at different times at East St. John Preparatory Academy in LaPlace on Friday, October 15, 2021. St. John the Baptist Parish Public School students are returning to class for the first time Monday since Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)