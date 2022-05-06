BATON ROUGE, La. - The roughly 1,500 inmates still behind bars, convicted by a nonunanimous jury, which has been found unconstitutional, will have the opportunity to possibly be freed under legislation advanced Thursday by a Louisiana House committee.
But advocates for those convicted say they weren’t consulted in the deal that involves the governor’s office, district attorneys and some legislators. And they have particular problems with a commission, which would be created by House Bill 744, that must unanimously decide whether to allow a parole hearing for someone convicted and sent to prison by a jury that couldn’t all agree on guilt.
State Rep. Randal L. Gaines, the LaPlace Democrat who sponsored HB744, acknowledged that the solution wasn’t perfect but one all sides could agree on. Prosecutors were worried about releasing dangerous criminals on a technicality and many were concerned that individuals would languish in prison convicted by a system nearly two-thirds of the state’s voters rejected in 2018 and the U.S. Supreme Court overruled in 2020.
“What we have now is a product that balances” all the concerns of the people involved, agreed Loren Lampert, executive director for the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association,
HB744 allows those convicted with a non-unanimous jury verdict prior to 2018 to apply for a review by a board. A five-member commission, appointed by the governor, would include three retired appellate or supreme court justices, a retired district attorney, and a retired public defender. The five would review the case file looking at factors, such as the strength of the state’s case, the nature of the offense, the quality of counsel, any indications of racial animus, length of deliberations, and whether the nonunanimity was the result of jurors voting to acquit. If all members of the board agree, the person could become eligible for a parole hearing that could lead to release.
