SHREVEPORT, La. - The economic news has been bad for quite a while now. And when you're talking about things like inflation, recession and rising interest rates, there's always an impact on the real estate market.
Sales of previously owned homes fell nearly 6% in July compared with June, on a national level, according to the National Association of Realtors.
KTBS spent some time at the Northwest Louisiana Association of Realtors on Monday, trying to find out how the market is doing locally. Normally, this area is well-insulated from major fluctuations or volatility in real estate. But there have been some changes recently.
"If you imagine real estate as a 20-story building, we've been on the roof of the 20-story building. All what's happened is we've walked back down to the 20th or 19th floors. So even though we've had a slow down the last couple months, we are still well above where we were two, three and four years ago. We're simply below last year," said Scott Hughes, Northwest Louisiana Association of Realtors CEO.
"You are still seeing tremendous tight inventory on homes, if you're buying. The real problem has not been the interest rates. Although that does affect people, but it's been the home appreciation value. What we've really seen since 2018-19 where the average home in Shreveport-Bossier sold for about $180,000, it's now selling for $230,000, and that type of an increase in two or three years is really what's put the pinch on people buying a home," Hughes said.
A couple other notes of interest from Hughes: Last year was the all-time record high for home sales in Shreveport-Bossier. And normally there would be above 2,000 houses on the market, but right now the area at about a third of that with close to 700 active listings.