Baby boomers are headed into their golden years and a lot of you may be wondering what type of housing opportunities are out there for mom and dad or even yourself.
"I like doing things myself," said Penny Haynes.
She says that's why she likes going to the adult health care center. For her, staying at home alone 24/7 isn't really an option. She lives with a caregiver. But she wants to be social and get a little help when she needs it.
"We exercise. They take us on field trips. We do a lot of arts and crafts. You just name it, we do it," Haynes added.
Craig Joiner lives in at South Point Place, a retirement community. He's completely independent. He says he just needed an affordable place to stay on his limited income.
"Financially it's better because the rent I used to pay was around $400 and this is much cheaper. It's very important, especially for I think a disabled person and to have your independence, I think is important to everybody," Joiner said.
"That's probably the number one call that we get is housing options," said Mary Alice Rountree, Caddo Council on Aging executive director.
Rountree says that's okay because the COA is here to help. But you have to be patient because there are waiting lists for most senior housing.
Outside of that, Rountree there's one option that should be at the top of everyone's mind. "Home is the number one option and those home services are so important and that's where the medicaid dollar needs to be going, is to those home services," she said.
Here's a rundown of all the options for seniors:
- Independent living communities.
- Assisted living.
- Nursing homes.
- Alzheimer's care, also known as dementia or memory care.
- Residential care homes, like group homes for seniors.
- Respite care, which gives full time caregivers a break like the adult health care or day center.
- And home care, where a senior stays at home while getting the help they need.
Home care is preferential for most seniors. "Sometimes seniors only need an hour in the morning and a couple hours in the evening and maybe a noontime meal," Rountree said.
Yolanda Thomas, a program coordinator at the adult health care center where Haynes goes at the South Pointe Place, says it serves all types of seniors while their caregivers go to work.
"Those who may have dementia or may have some type of physical conditions from strokes, heart attacks or that. This program is paid for either privately or you can sign up through medicaid and the adult health care center waiver," Thomas said.
South Pointe Place is one of the only independent living facilities for seniors that take HUD dollars making their homes more affordable. Linda Jarrell, vice president of housing, says they are an independent facility but they offer an on-site care coordinator to help folks who live here out.
Because most seniors prefer doing for themselves with little help, there's a lot of waiting lists for communities like theirs. Jarrell says if a housing facility of any kind is in your families plan five years from now, you need to act as soon as possible.
"They need to call today or come in today and get an application and get on that waiting list," Jarrell said.
There are lots of options when it comes to housing for seniors in our area.
