SHREVEPORT, La. —As COVID-19 swept the nation and unemployment began to reach staggering heights, the housing crisis quickly escalated leaving Americans seeking aid. Residents in Shreveport have been faced with the threat of evictions, but in the coming weeks, many could receive a lifeline.
Hancock Whitney will provide $50,000 on relief assistance to those in low- and moderate-income households who have experienced job loss, furlough, or a reduction in hours of work or pay due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Two local organizations will be the beneficiaries of the investment.
Acadiana Legal Services Corp
Acadiana Legal Service Corporation (ALCS) provides financial support for civil legal aid to low-income individuals. They organization will get $30,000 to assist in meeting the increased demand for legal services in areas of private landlord/tenant issues, mortgage foreclosures and other housing issues, preventing individuals and families from becoming homeless. An estimated 50 families located in Alexandria, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Natchitoches and Shreveport will be provided with the critical support.
“So many of our fellow citizens will soon be facing homelessness due to the disruptions in their income caused by the coronavirus. This same lack of income will make then unable to afford legal help when facing eviction or foreclosure,” said Gregory Landry, ALSC executive director. “Hancock Whitney’s generous support will enable us to help more people avoid losing their homes and stabilize their families until they can return to work and covering their housing costs.”
United Way of Northwest Louisiana
United Way of Northwest Louisiana's mission is to fight for the health, education, financial stability and essential needs of every person in the community. It will get $20,000 to the organization to provide rental assistance to an estimated 40 individuals and/or families, up to $500 each.
“We continue to be overwhelmed by the response from our corporate partners and their support for our COVID-19 pandemic and emergency efforts,” said Bruce Willson Jr., president and CEO. “The grant from Hancock Whitney will assist families struggling to stay in their homes due financial hardships beyond their control.”
In April, Hancock Whitney announced a $2.5 million investment to help people in some of the Gulf South’s most vulnerable neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic—a total of $710,000 allocated to housing organizations to fund housing assistance and legal services that provide critical eviction representation across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The investment also has helped to stock local food pantries, provide cloth face masks to protect residents and first responders, and fund community health centers.
Hancock Whitney Hancock Whitney Market President Rhonda Jones said the bank’s commitment to housing relief and legal services comes at a critical time as many local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint have begun, or will soon begin, to lift rental and eviction moratoriums.
"Our local economies and communities have been faced with never before-seen challenges these past few months,” said Jones. “At Hancock Whitney, our institution is anchored in values, reinforced with resilience, and focused on opportunity. It is important to us that we work to support the people throughout our communities and local organizations so that we can all work toward a better, more secure tomorrow.”
If you’re an individual seeking assistance, visit Acadiana Legal Services Corp. or the United Way of Northwest Louisiana for more information.