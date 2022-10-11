BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week.
The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the state will get as part of the Bridge Formula Program that was in the bill, known as the infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Most of that will go to state-owned bridges. The state received the first installment of that earlier this year, about $202 million.
But the state's approximately 4,700 locally-owned bridges, known as "off-system" bridges in state government parlance because they are not under the control of the state highway department, are also in line for millions. More than one in eight of those locally-owned bridges requires repair or replacement, Edwards said in a news release.
