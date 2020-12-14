Now that the vaccine is here and being given out locally and across the country, how quickly can we recover economically?
A lot things will factor into that. One local economist we spoke with thinks there's a lot to be optimistic about right now. He related the pandemic to a national disaster and believes the recovery will be much quicker than what many areas see when dealing with the aftermath of a tornado or hurricane.
"We can get back faster because we don't have to build the factories from the ground up. We've got to get workers back in the factories earning paychecks and then buying new cars and going to entertainment venues, but we can come back more quickly from this than we could from another type of national disaster," said David Hoaas, Professor of Economics at Centenary College.
He also said the vacation industry will be one of the first to see a huge return of customers once the vaccine has been widely distributed to the general public.