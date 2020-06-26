RINGGOLD, La. - Antavion Moore's friends and family refer to him as Tay, but the state of Louisiana knows him as Student of the Year.
The Ringgold High School graduate received the high honor Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.
The last person Tay gives credit to is himself.
"My advice is to first seek out the kingdom of God and his righteousness, then, all these things will be added onto you. There is a young person out there who needs to know that serving The Lord pays off. You can do it as a young person," said Moore.
Moore's academic career took off when he was a child and joined the 4-H organization. At the time, it was the only club offered at his school in Bienville Parish. Moore says 4-H gave him many opportunities to grow as a leader. He worked his way up the ranks, and in 2019, he was elected state 4-H president.
"I had extreme anxiety and low self-esteem. Through the organization, I was able to grow as a leader and push out of my comfort zone and be the person I am today," added Moore.
Moore finished most of his high school credits during his sophomore year at Ringgold High School. At 15 years old, he was taking classes at Bossier Parish Community College. It was an hour away from his home in Ringgold. He was too young to drive the hour commute, so his great-grandmother would take him everyday.
Besides receiving his high school diploma with a 4.0 Grade Point Average, he also received two Associate's Degrees from BPCC. His pastor, and the mayor of Ringgold, Milton Vining, always knew Moore would be successful.
"He has such an anointing on his life. God showed me years ago he would speak to thousands. He would have a tremendous opportunity to minister the gospel to others. He's fallen right into those footsteps and has done a tremendous job," said Vining.
Moore has received scholarship offers that total more than $1,000,000. He felt called to stay close to home, which is why he chose LSU Baton Rouge. Moore turned down the opportunity to attend Columbia University, an Ivy League school in New York City.
"The coronavirus popped up and it was very bad in that area. I thought it seemed so unclear where I would go to college. But just like that, I was given direction. I realized through LSU, I wouldn't be out of anything and I'd still have an amazing college experience," said Moore.
Through Moore's success, no one is more proud of him than his mother, Kimberly.
"When they called my baby as Louisiana Student of the Year, it was just amazing," Kimberly Bowden Moore said, holding back tears. "The state now sees what Ringgold has. We are so thankful Louisiana sees the jewel that we have in Tay."
Moore will study biological engineering at LSU beginning this fall. He hopes to be an orthopedic physician and possibly dive into politics one day.
Moore thanks his parents, church family, and the Bienville Parish School Board for all his success.