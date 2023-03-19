WASHINGTON – A former University of Louisiana Monroe administrator and professor, U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow already had the bonafides to lead the effort to pass a national “Parents Bill of Rights Act.”
The act, officially H.R. 5, is a response to parents’ anger: over COVID-caused school shutdowns, masking and the discovery of a curricula that some felt had veered too far from an American exceptionalism theme. The bill is a GOP legislative priority and will receive a floor vote this week in the majority Republican House.
Academic credentials aside, Letlow suspects part of the reason House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, chose her to shepherd the national bill is because Louisiana knows a thing or two about satisfying angry parents.
Louisiana passed a similar law in 2014, a response to parents’ anger about the Common Core State Standards Initiative, new expectations for what students should learn and know. That bill was not only “effective, but passed with broad bipartisan support,” said Letlow, R-Start, in a recent interview.
At that time, many parents, largely in St. Tammany Parish but also in other corners of the state, were calling Common Core an illegal usurpation by the federal government.
