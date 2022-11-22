SHREVEPORT, La. - As we move into the holiday season the number of packages delivered to our homes will increase.
Unfortunately, the criminals are aware of this too. Porch pirates can be found just about anywhere.
But there are some things you can do to avoid having your packages stolen off your front porch.
"If it's possible for residents, if you have a side door to notate for the delivery driver can drop the packages off at a side door or a back door, so that they are out of view from the public. It makes it a little more difficult for those criminals we would call porch pirates. If objects aren't in plain view for them, typically they will go to areas where it will be easier for them to steal," said Shreveport police Cpl. Chis Bordelon.
Another factor in these crimes is time and opportunity.
"Limiting the amount of time the item has to stay on porch is a good idea. Try to have it shipped to a time when you will be home or be home very quickly. Also, the implementation of these cameras and Ring doorbell systems are very helpful because we are very good at catching these suspects when we have video evidence of the crime," said Bordelon.
Also, you can reduce your chances of being a victim by tracking when your package arrives to your porch. Every major delivery company and the U.S. Postal Service now give updates on when a package will arrive. Use the tracking information to quickly get your package once it's delivered.