BENTON, LA. - Households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic could find assistance under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a temporary relief program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury has been working to bring broadband to rural areas.
If qualified for the program, recipients could receive up to $50 per month discount for broadband service; up to $75 per month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands; and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider.
A household is eligible if one member of the household has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain government assistance programs. Also, if one member of a household:
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program;
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020; or
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Three ways to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program:
- Contact preferred participating provider directly.
- Use the online application here.
- Print and complete an application in English or Spanish. Send it along with proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY 70742.
For additional information, please call 833-511-0311, or visit the FCC's Broadband Benefit page at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.