SHREVEPORT, La.- As protests continue across the country, how can parents discuss the news with their children?
Demonstrators are bringing attention to the deaths of African American people while in police custody, and children may be asking questions.
Licensed professional counselor Bridget Maiden-Williams says you should first address your mental health before having conversations with your children.
She suggests you consider the age of the child when answering questions, to be sure they have a level of understanding, and always give honest and sincere answers.
“We are wanting to promote love, equality, and diversity in the United States,” Williams said. “You want to be able to educate your children on diversity especially black children to be proud of who they are and to hold a sense of pride in their heart of who they are and what we stand for.”
Williams and one area pastor encouraged more listening and educating yourself to gain understanding.
“Start reading and listening to others,” Williams said. “It’s okay to ask questions because I believe if you ask questions people appreciate that.”
“We got to make sure they understand the need to vote, the need for education and standing up for what is right,” Pastor of Light Christian Church Reverend Terrance Trammell said.
Williams says it's always a good idea to reach out to professionals to provide resources if you need help with these conversations.