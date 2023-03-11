The meteoric rise of artificial intelligence tools in recent years has created powerful new tools for fields ranging from traffic and cancer treatment to flood prediction.
But what about in the college classroom?
The launch of artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022 by research laboratory Open AI has turned heads throughout academia. The tool scours the internet for information, processes it, and produces text that seems similar to that written by humans — sometimes with astonishing clarity and sophistication.
Some educators have raised concerns that students will use tools like ChatGPT to generate written assignments instead of doing the work themselves.
“Everyone wants to take the least difficult path to solve something, and our students could lose the skills of problem-solving and writing comprehensively if AI is unrestricted," LSU physics professor Parampreet Singh said.
But that doesn't mean Singh, a member of the Faculty Senate Executive committee, thinks LSU should try to ban AI in the classroom; among other reasons, he thinks students will be able to easily skirt attempts to block the technology. Instead, he says he's already committed to a future where AI is widespread and commonly used in higher education.
