SHREVEPORT, La - Authorities say suspect in a Howard County homicide case shot and killed himself on Saturday afternoon.
Lawmen had been searching for Tony Barnes, 56, of Nashville, since the Friday morning shooting death of Betty Renee Burgess, 50.
Sheriff Bryan McJunkins said in a statement that his office started receiving calls at noon Saturday that Barnes’ vehicle was seen on Arkansas 369.
Deputies and other officers arrived near Barnes’ house and observed him near a pond.
Around 1:10 p.m., officers heard a single gunshot and found Barnes had used the shotgun to kill himself.
McJunkins said deputies found of Burgess dead inside her home.