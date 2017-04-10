Shreveport is two years into its consent decree where the federal government forced it to fix the old, leaky water and sewer pipes. So if you drive throughout the city, you might see several water and sewer projects under construction right now.
Are we meeting our goals to avoid those fines? How deeply do those problems affect people who live in Shreveport.
"See how wet," said Debbie Lambert about all of the water sitting in her yard.
The water never really seems to dry up, even days after it rained and everything else is dry. That's why Lambert's family called the water department.
"They said this is your leak, you need to fix it. If it were $500 or $600, we wouldn't have said a word. But it was $7,500 dollars that we don't have," Lambert said. She says they were hit with a pricey plumbing bill to fix the problem underneath the house.
According to Shreveport spokeswoman Africa Price, the city is only responsible for the water service from the city main to the water meter. Most of the problem at Lambert's home is underneath the structure with the way her plumbing is connected to the sewer lines. And according to city officials, the cost of that repair is Lambert's liability.
Lambert says if the city's water and sewer pipes weren't so old there may not have been a plumbing issue. "We did have the piping replaced underneath the house because that's what we thought we were supposed to do but we thought that they should at least meet us halfway."
The city fixed the sewer issues that they were responsible for after the plumbing under Lambert's house was repaired. But Lambert says the problem is deeper than just her house.
"It seems like they just put a Band-aid on it. It's not just on our street, it's everywhere? I mean, what have they done with the money to fix it in the first place?" Lambert asked.
The city says 20 projects are currently under construction or will begin construction in the next few months, including the Broadmoor sewerage outfall project on Fern Avenue.
Here are a few of the water sewer projects under construction in the works:
- Cedar Grove trunk main repair.
- Lucas and North Regional waste water treatment plant.
- 12 Mile Bayou pumping station.
So far, city officials say they've spent a total of $24.2 million on water projects and almost $80 million towards sewer projects and they are still in phase one of the construction projects with two more phases to go.
And Lambert says more work is on the way in her and her neighbor's backyard.
"The reason why they put that manhole there is because they're expecting future problems," Lambert said.
City officials are aware of the problems and plan to fix them before things get out of hand.
As of now, the total cost of all of the projects is $150 million. Seven more projects are coming down the pipe to complete all of the phase one projects.
City officials say the work has begun but it will take some time. They ask the people of Shreveport for their continued patience.