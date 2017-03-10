He is among "The Chosin Few" -- those who made it out of The Battle Of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War -- one of the most famed battles in Marine Corps history. Hubert Gleason could've gotten out sooner. He told us why he chose not to.
They battled arctic conditions and -- suddenly -- an overwhelming advance by Chinese troops who entered the war. Our troops were outnumbered 10 to 1 and facing annihilation when they made a fighting retreat.
"Cold," Gleason recalls. "Cold is what you remember more than anything else."
Hubert was a young fire team leader from Dixie, Louisiana. They were sent up a mountainside to help secure the road out. When they came down, their backpacks loaded with their bedrolls and cold weather gear were gone. Hubert guesses they were taken by some of the retreating men they'd cleared the way for.
"So I took a dead man's sleeping bag and I didn't have any more clothing," Hubert says. "I didn't have more socks. My shoe packs were gone. And that's the night the temperature dropped down to a minus 35.
"My feet got frozen. My shoes got frozen. I walked down to the aid station and got the evac tag."
Hubert had a mild case of frostbite and a ticket home. But something changed.
"Then I saw there were people a lot worse than me," he says. "I had an evac tag and I tore it up."
Hubert stuck it out. And after the last of "The Frozen Chosin" had passed through, he and his unit followed, trekking the last 32 miles in one day down to the coast.
"We were going downhill, so you could move pretty good moving downhill," Hubert said with a laugh.
He says that march saved his feet from frostbite. There were some firefights along the way. But the troops finally made it to port and boarded boats to safety.
"We came out of there Marines and I'm proud of being one of them," he says.
Hubert retired as a lieutenant colonel after 28 years in the Marine reserves. He had a varied career, from farming to energy to real estate. And at age 88, he still works as a broker in Shreveport