BATON ROUGE, La. - Fourteen hours after his work day began, Devance Ball’s phone rang.
It was 10 p.m. A mother having a mental breakdown had abandoned her toddler in a dangerous New Orleans neighborhood.
Ball, a supervisor in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, worried about a caseworker handling the crisis alone. He rushed to the scene to get the child help. But no foster parents were available at midnight.
So, Ball found a toddler bed and set it up in his office. The building’s lights and air conditioner had shut off for the night. He cradled and soothed the frightened boy to sleep, staying by his side until daybreak.
Then Ball drove home for a shower and breakfast. He headed right back to work.
“Sometimes our workers are stretched so thin they’re only able to do the bare minimum to make sure a child is safe,” Ball said. “And get to the next child. It takes a toll on them and their mental health. They’re exhausted.”
Severe, chronic staffing shortages are engulfing Louisiana’s child welfare agency and leaving the state’s most vulnerable children in peril. For the front-line workers still left, it’s a dire predicament of days without end, as they desperately try to save as many kids as they can.
Read more about the shortage of child welfare workers The New Orleans Advocate.