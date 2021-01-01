SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just more than two years after voters rocketed Adrian Perkins into the mayor's office, they're being asked to recall him.
And if the petition, announced on New Year's Day, clears the high hurdles of getting onto a ballot, political analyst Scott Hughes says, "I think there's a very good chance the mayor could get recalled. I think he put together a coalition when he was elected that he probably doesn't carry today."
Under state law, once the petition is formally filed with the Secretary of State, petitioners, led by retired realtor Chris Chandler, have 180 days to collect the needed signatures. They would have to get 20 percent of registered voters in Shreveport.
That's about 32,000 handwritten signatures amid a pandemic that have to be verified by the registrar.
Perkins took 64 percent of the vote in his showdown with former mayor Ollie Tyler in 2018, when a about 39,000 voters turned out.
But with the city still struggling economically and on crime, Perkins says many of those voters have soured on Perkins.
"He won with a coalition that had portions of the Shreveport African American community. He had portions of the Democratic Party. And oddly, he had portions of the white southeast Republican community here in the city of Shreveport," Hughes explained. "His problem was he cobbled together a coalition that was not the majority of any of those three groups.
Hughes says the pandemic has hobbled Perkins. But his failed run for U.S. Senate less than two years into his term is a self-inflicted wound.
Hughes says the earliest a recall election could happen would likely be in the fall -- one year before the next mayoral election.