ARCADIA, La. – Human remains believed to be a Castor man missing for 13 years have been found off a state highway in Bienville Parish.
Sheriff John Ballance said a billfold found Thursday with the skull, assorted bones and personal effects leads them to believe the remains belong to Ricky Lynn Nelson, a 52-year-old man who was last seen at his home on Punkin Center Road on Aug. 4, 2007.
A highline construction worker stumbled upon the remains on private property just off state Highway 9 north of Saline, Ballance said Friday.
Foul play was not suspected in Nelson’s death at the time he went missing.
His remains will be sent to the LSU FACES Lab for positive identification. It’s uncertain how long that will take, but the lab has Nelson’s family members’ DNA on file in the missing persons database.
Nelson’s daughter reported him missing on Aug. 6, 2007 after finding his home unlocked and fish that had been baked in the oven. He left behind his eyeglasses, cellphone, as well as his drinking glass, which he was known to carry because of medical problems.
Three people told the sheriff’s office they saw Nelson on the afternoon of Aug. 4, 2007 walking on state Highway 155 just west of Highway 9. The remains were found south of that intersection about 25 yards off the road.
Nelson’s wrecked pickup truck was found Aug. 6, 2007 on Toms Road off state Highway 155 near Saline. It had damage to the driver’s side and two tires were off the rims.
Deputies determined at the time that Nelson wrecked the truck on Britt Road and drove it until he abandoned it. The truck was unlocked with the keys inside.
And even though the truck was damaged, there was no indication the driver would have suffered an injury because of it, Ballance said.
At the time Nelson was reported missing, current Chief Deputy Randy Price was the chief investigator and he could not come with any clues on Nelson’s whereabouts, other than the statements from the people who saw him walking.
“We looked at all aspects of it. We actually went and searched the areas. But not where (the remains were found) because it was right there where residences were,” Ballance said. “We got some tips along the way, looked in a well or two, nothing panned out on what we did. It just kind of went cold.”