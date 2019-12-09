RUSTON, La Lincoln Parish authorities are working with forensic experts fro LSU to identify human skeletal remains found near Ruston, Louisiana, on Monday.
The remains were found near Cook Road, just east of Ruston, Louisiana.
Detectives met with a K-9 team that specializes in Human Remains Detection.
A thorough search of the wooded area was conducted. Evidence recovered at the scene leads deputies to believe the remains belong to Jeff Norsworthy, who was reported missing in May of 2019.
Representatives from LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) were contacted and responded to assist with the investigation. The remains will be taken to FACES Lab for DNA analysis.