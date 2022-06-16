SHREVEPORT, La. -- Human remains found at a demolition site in Mooretown in March have been scientifically identified, the Caddo Parish Coroner's office reports.
Juanita Brewer, 57, from the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, was positively identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge through DNA analysis.
Her remains, found in an advanced state of decomposition and damaged by heavy equipment during demolition on a house in the 4100 block of Miles Street, were found by a work crew March 28.
The cause and manner of Brewer's death are still under investigation.