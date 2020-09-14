BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Human remains were found in a burned vehicle that's been traced to a missing Bossier City man.
The DeSoto Parish Coroner's Office said the remains have not been identified. They will be taken Tuesday morning to the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge for identification.
The discovery of the remains inside the vehicle are now the subject of a joint investigation.
Sources confirmed to KTBS that the vehicle -- a Chevrolet Malibu -- was found in late August in a wooded area off Stonewall-Frierson Road in north DeSoto Parish.
State police determined the vehicle belonged to 33-year-old BreAndre McFann, who was reported missing in 2018 to the Bossier City Police Department. A state police news release makes no reference to the condition of the vehicle or that it contained human remains.
McFann was last seen at his home in the Sherwood Apartments. He was driving a Malibu.
Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Bossier City police and DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators have begun a joint investigation into the disappearance of McFann.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 318-741-2740.