BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating partial human remains found on the shore of the Red River near he Jimmie Davis bridge Friday afternoon.
Detectives and crime scene investigators, along with the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, collected the remains. A cadaver dog team with the Shreveport Fire Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Detectives said there was no indication how long the remains had been there.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call since the remains were found on the Shreveport side of the river, but that area, down the Dixie Meadow Road, is actually in Bossier Parish.
The Bossier coroner took possession of the remains, and they will make the call on whether the remains will be sent to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory in Baton Rouge for assistance in identification.