SHREVEPORT, La.-- Technology is being used to lure children into human trafficking.
That's according to the head of a local organization who works closely with those who become the victims.
Most recruitment into human trafficking is happening online or using apps.
"These are just regular apps all used on daily basis: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok dating apps, things like that," said Cassie Hammett, the founder and executive director of Hub Ministry. "Those are the places where a lot of these individuals are being recruited, and it just makes it incredibly hard to prevent it because now. It's sort of spread out."
Hammett says it's important to know because the internet has made it a bigger problem.
"You're no longer driving to a certain part of town," said Hammett. "You are now going to a web site, and those individuals could be anywhere in the city.
I mean we've had calls at every hotel in the city."
Hammett says the most important thing that can be done is to report any suspected cases. Call or text 318-230-7482 in North Louisiana.