SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police conducted a special operation Friday to combat human trafficking in the area, resulting in the arrests of eight people on prostitution and human trafficking offenses.
Arrested for soliciting a prostitute were:
- Damien Rocean Pipkins, 41
- Demichael P. Carroll, 28
- Chris Guardron, 26
- Alvin Jones, 40
- Ryan C. Edison, 33
- Paul Kennedy, 53
Arrested for prostitution:
- Marissa Bailey, 28
Arrested for human trafficking:
- Tashia Sanstra, 19
A study from the United Nations’ International Labor Organization estimated 3.8 million adults and 1 million children were victims of forced sexual exploitation in 2016 around the world. The vast majority of sex trafficking victims are women and girls, though men, boys, trans, intersex and nonbinary individuals can be victims as well. The International Labor Organization estimates that 99% of the adults and children forced into sexual exploitation in 2016 are female.
If you suspect human trafficking of someone you know, contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.