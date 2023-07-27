ARCADIA, La. -- The Humane Society of Louisiana has stepped in -- as it has done on previous occasions -- to help animals in need in Bienville Parish.
This time, it was three puppies abandoned near the side of a highway in Arcadia. Since the parish lacks a shelter or animal services, the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office contacted New Orleans-based HSLA, which it's worked with in the past, for help. HSLA in turn reached out to one of its volunteers, Julie Mitchell, who picked up the puppies. The puppies -- two boys and a girl -- were hungry and thirsty but are expected to make a full recovery.
Mitchell runs Cross My Heart N Paws Rescue, one of the few rescues in the area. She has converted part of her home into a boarding facility for stray animals.
"We are very grateful to Ms. Mitchell and all that she does to help the homeless and unwanted animals in her parish. But, she alone, obviously, can't solve or address all the problems. I am hopeful that the parish will work with us and other organizations to finally study this problem and develop a program to house some strays in the near future. Something obviously needs to be done," said HSLA Director Jeff Dorson.
HSLA paid for the puppies' wellness checks and vaccinations. All are available for adoption.
To adopt one or more, contact Mitchell at 318-497-1311. The adoption fee is $100.
Lauren Brown, a recent Bienville Parish transplant from Texas, also sees the need for a parish shelter and a full-time staff to respond to calls. Right now, citizens can only call the sheriff's office for assistance.
Unfortunately, the deputies have no place to house criminally neglected animals or strays. In several cases last year that involved the mistreatment of multiple animals, the Humane Society arranged to house them at a local veterinary clinic. A more permanent arrangement, however, is desperately needed, according to Dorson.
"It would be wonderful and much needed for Bienville Parish to fund a true animal rescue or shelter. This parish lacks this type of resource and sadly many animals are abandoned along the roadside. I have personally rescued several dogs like this, of which we now have four that are personal pets. It is sickening and cruel to see puppies and other animals being left to starve to death or dying of heat/thirst. Many are scared, ill and parasitic. They represent humanity's failure at the most basic level," said Brown.
Dorson said HSLA will contact members of the Bienville Parish Police Jury and lobby for the construction of a few pens or kennels.
The group lobbied lawmakers during the past legislative session to set aside funds for the construction of two new shelters, but the capital outlay request died in a conference committee toward the end of the session. HSLA plans to lobby lawmakers again during the 2024 session.