Opelousas, La.—On July 10, Noelle Briggs noticed an exhausted tan-colored pit bull terrier stagger up to her home on Market Street in the Historic District of Opelousas.
As Noelle approached the dog, she saw blood coming from her mouth and the side of her face. Knowing the dog needed immediate veterinary care, Noelle contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) and asked if they could help. Together, they developed a game plan to provide for her immediate and long-term care.
Noelle named the dog Roxy and took her to a vet clinic where an exam showed that someone had likely beaten her around the face and muzzle, splitting her bottom jaw, fracturing the upper jaw, and dislodging a tooth. Someone or something also beat her around one of her eyes, causing it to bulge and almost dislodge from its socket. The clinic cleaned the wounds and placed Roxy on antibiotics and pain meds. Since being discharged, Roxy is feeling better and playing like a puppy. She can eat and drink and has put on weight as well. However, they are looking for a clinic to perform additional surgery.
Since the injuries are consistent with being criminally mistreated, HSLA is also offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for injuring Roxy. Those with information can contact HSLA by calling 1-888-6-HUMANE (486-263). The information will be shared with local law enforcement.
"We are grateful to Noelle for taking Roxy in and saving her life from further abuse or starvation," HSLA Director Jeff Dorson said. "She looks to be like a very sweet dog and obviously didn't deserve this terrible treatment.”
Noelle created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Roxy’s vet bills, which are adding up since Roxy will need surgery to wire her jaws together. The page has so far had more than $900 in donations, but the surgery will likely cost twice that amount.
“People's generous donations and words of encouragement helped us get through this difficult ordeal,” Noelle said. “When she first appeared at my home, Roxy’s spirit was completely broken. Humans had betrayed her trust by breaking her jaw, beating her, and starving her. Roxy shows so much love and affection despite the abuse she's been through. She will never have to go through harm again.” adds Noelle.
The Humane Society encourages folks to donate what they can through Noelle's GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/4wzwkt-hope-for-roxy?fbclid=IwAR0LCrdY7VuClPlzm-XFqlwga5129s26wjnD3aQK1GiJ4ZzEvrfnROVjfRQ