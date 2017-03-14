A promise to add more local jobs is one step closer to being fulfilled..
CSRA now has more than 500 employees toward their goal of hiring 800 people by 2018.
About 600 applicants attended today's job fair.
The tech company works exclusively with the government providing cyber security, data, and analytics among others.
Today, they plan to select a total of 75 people to come on board.
They are open to hiring anyone from someone with an Associate's degree all the way to someone with a PhD.
Director of Operations, Ashley Rockett said, "We're looking for anybody from entry level who has an interest in learning technology, changing careers, people who might be exiting the military that want to start over, to people who have been in the technology industry for 20 years."
Anyone with a background in STEM or science, technology, engineering, and math is encouraged to apply.
