SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday was a day of celebration for Elijah, 5. It was his birthday.
Tragedy would strike the following day when he and his sibling were thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake, allegedly by their mother, Ureka Black.
Elijah's infant brother was found dead in the water by the Cross Lake Patrol. Elijah survived and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he is miraculously recovering from his life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews had responded to a potential third child who was thrown into Cross Lake, but he was found when the children's mother was arrested Friday afternoon.
Saturday morning, word quickly spread on social media about the drive-by birthday party for Elijah the hospital. Soon, hundreds of people from throughout the ArkLaTex were driving by the hospital to bring balloons, presents, honk their horns and wish him a fast recovery.
Elijah was unable to come down to greet his visitors, but he will receive his presents when he's released from the hospital.
"The community's coming together for something very tragic that happened yesterday," said Police Sgt. Lonnie Haskins. "People from all over including Caddo Parish Sheriff, Bossier City Police, Shreveport Fire Department, citizens of Shreveport and Longview came to show their support for this young man."