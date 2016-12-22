An emotional farewell for a Miller County Correctional Officer killed in the line of duty.
Friends, family and law enforcement gathered Thursday afternoon for the funeral of Officer Lisa Mauldin, who was attacked last Sunday while working at the Miller County Detention Center.
Inside the Trinity Baptist Church, Officer Mauldin was remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
"She never met a stranger, just a very sweet lady. She would help anyone who needed it, even if she had a hard time," explained Renea Cutchall, Mauldin's friend.
Several people at the funeral wore pink in honor of the 47-year old breast cancer survivor.
"With everything she's been through she was one of my role models. I'm going to miss knowing she's right down the road," said Cheyanne Douglas, Mauldin's friend.
After the service, a motorcade escorted her body to Hillcrest Memorial Park for burial.
Mauldin is the third officer fatality this year for the state of Arkansas.
Officer Demaris Allen, the other officer reportedly injured in the incident, is expected to recover.
Inmate Tramell Hunter has been charged with capital murder and first degree battery in connection with the attack on Mauldin and Allen.